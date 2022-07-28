Amberdata to deliver comprehensive data on Avalanche to institutional market participants

In order to deliver data and insights on Avalanche, Amberdata has created a proprietary blockchain network data set built for a range of institutional use cases. This data set provides low-latency access to blockchain transactions, contracts, events, and logs for every digital asset, allowing institutions to analyze and understand the smart contract mechanisms that drive crypto economics.

Amberdata brings its unique approach to DeFi to Avalanche's robust DeFi ecosystem, providing real-time and historical block-by-block events at the wallet, asset, and protocol level. This gives institutional investors direct access to the DeFi data needed to evaluate DeFi protocols, determine how assets and liquidity pools within the protocols are performing, and manage their own holdings.

"Avalanche has attracted a massive number of DeFi projects due to its performance, security, and low cost," said Shawn Douglass, CEO of Amberdata. "Our integration with Avalanche will enable us to provide the most comprehensive, high-fidelity Avalanche network and DeFi data to our institutional customers to support their trading, research, risk management, compliance, and accounting functions."

"Amberdata will shine a light on Avalanche and the vast world of Avalanche DeFi for institutions," said Luigi D'Onorio DeMeo, Head of DeFi at Ava Labs. "As demand for digital assets and DeFi services continues to grow, Amberdata's thoughtful approach will allow institutional investors to more easily understand and adopt Avalanche."

About Amberdata

Amberdata is the leading provider of digital asset data. We deliver comprehensive data and insights into blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralized finance, empowering financial institutions with data for research, trading, risk, analytics, reporting, and compliance. Amberdata serves as a critical piece of infrastructure for financial institutions entering the asset class and participating in digital asset markets. To learn more, visit amberdata.io .

About Avalanche

Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality, and has the most validators securing its activity of any proof-of-stake protocol. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and green. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition by deploying on Avalanche. Don't believe it? Try Avalanche today.

