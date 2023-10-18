Amberen Redefines Menopause Relief with the Introduction of Its Clinically Proven Formula in New Gummies

News provided by

Alliance Pharma Inc.

18 Oct, 2023, 08:01 ET

Amberen Advanced Menopause Relief Gummies Offer a New Format of the Popular Supplement Formula to Help Alleviate Common Menopausal Symptoms

RALEIGH, N.C, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amberen, a pioneering company in menopause innovation, is redefining standards for menopausal relief with the introduction of its new Amberen Advanced Menopause Relief Gummy. Like the existing capsule formulation, the new gummies target the root cause of physical and emotional menopause symptoms by helping the body to self-regulate its own hormone production for multi-symptom relief and comfort all day and night.

Amberen Advanced Menopause Relief Gummies offer a new format of the clinically proven formula to help safely and effectively alleviate 12 common discomforts associated with menopause, with results showing 91 percent reporting fewer hot flashes, 87 percent reporting better sleep, and 78 percent reporting night sweat relief.

"We are very excited to introduce the benefits of Amberen Advanced Menopause Relief in a delicious, orange-flavored gummy, as the latest addition to our menopause solutions," says Leslie Dimino, Senior Brand Manager of Amberen. "Menopause can be a major disruption to daily life for so many, and we're excited to provide a more enjoyable and convenient way to effectively alleviate those symptoms."

Amberen Advanced Menopause Relief Gummies are a 100% drug-free, estrogen-free, hormone-free, soy-free, and sugar-free formula. With more than 45 years of scientific research into its main ingredients, Amberen is proven to combat common symptoms of menopause including hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, low energy, weight gain, stress, irritability, low sex drive, joint aches, occasional sleeplessness, headaches, and difficulty concentrating.

Amberen Advanced Menopause Relief Gummy supplements can be found at Amberen.com and Amazon on November 1, 2023. 

For more information about Amberen Advanced Menopause Relief Gummy please visit www.amberen.com.

The above statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Amberen formulation clinical trial results are based on 90-day randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials involving women with mild to moderate symptoms.

About Amberen
Amberen is a clinically proven menopause relief supplement that naturally restores hormonal balance with no registered side effects. The scientific foundation that supports Amberen's effectiveness and safety is substantial, which includes multiple clinical studies on menopausal women. Since 2007, it's been our mission to make every woman's transition as symptom-free as possible. We pride ourselves in the 45 years of scientific research on our primary ingredients and passionately believe in helping all women going through menopause.

Amberen is neither a hormonal replacement therapy nor an herbal supplement. It is a succinate-based formulation that targets the root cause of menopause symptoms to provide women with multi-symptom relief in one proprietary formula.

About Alliance
Alliance Pharma plc (AIM: APH) is a growing consumer healthcare company. Our purpose is to empower people to make a positive difference to their health and wellbeing by making our trusted and proven brands available around the world.

We deliver organic growth through investing in our priority brands and channels, in related innovation, and through selective geographic expansion to increase the reach of our brands. Periodically, we may look to enhance our organic growth through selective, complementary acquisitions.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group employs around 285 people based in locations across Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific region. By outsourcing our manufacturing and logistics we remain asset-light and focused on maximizing the value we can bring, both to our stakeholders and to our brands.

For more information on Alliance, please visit our website: www.alliancepharmaceuticals.com

SOURCE Alliance Pharma Inc.

