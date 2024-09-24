Amberjack Capital Announces the Promotion of Will Donnell to Managing Director

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partners of Amberjack Capital Partners, L.P. ("Amberjack") are pleased to announce the promotion of Will Donnell to Managing Director, effective immediately.

Since joining the firm in 2016, Will has made valuable contributions to Amberjack. As a result of the growing leadership responsibilities Will has assumed within the firm, the Partners of Amberjack are pleased to promote Will to serve as a Managing Director. The entire Amberjack team congratulates Will on this promotion and looks forward to his continued success.

Prior to Amberjack, Will worked at the Houston based, boutique investment banking firm, PPHB LP. Will graduated from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee with a B.A. in Business Administration and received a M.S. in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin.

About Amberjack Capital Partners

Amberjack Capital is a private equity firm that invests in and partners with entrepreneurs and business owners to build market leaders serving the industrial, infrastructure and environmental end markets. Often the first institutional investor in founder-led companies, Amberjack has a particular focus on supporting high performing companies undertaking strategic or transformative initiatives. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the firm has raised $2.1 billion of committed capital since its inception in 2006 and has invested in over 50 companies.

Contact:

Patrick Connelly

Partner, Amberjack Capital

[email protected]

Jason Turowsky

Partner, Amberjack Capital

[email protected]

Source:

Amberjack Capital

www.amberjackcapital.com

SOURCE Amberjack Capital Partners