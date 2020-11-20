Amberjack Launches Footwear Designed for the Future of Work

The company points to their supply chain as one of the key differentiators vs. other dress shoe brands. They work with the same developer who created Adidas Boost, and established a vertical supply chain with one of the world's leading tanneries. This industry-unique production strategy creates cost savings of 30-40% vs. other brands, which is ultimately passed to the consumer. Amberjack also prides itself on sustainability, and is one of the few footwear brands committed to being 100% carbon neutral.

"We believe the dress shoes category is going to look a lot different 5 years from now, and hopefully we get to be a part of that change. Most of all, we're just excited to make cool, comfortable shoes that customers love," says John Peters, founder of the brand.

Initially Amberjack will be available exclusively on the website www.amberjack.shop for $179

About Amberjack

Amberjack is developing footwear designed for the future of work. As the first digitally native brand to focus entirely on the "hybrid" market, Amberjack has developed proprietary comfort technology combined with a vertical and sustainable supply chain that is unique in the industry. Amberjack believes that as the future of work becomes more hybrid so will professional apparel.

