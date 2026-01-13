AmberSemi to lead a technical industry session with AMD, Nvidia, and Global Foundries on driving high-power solutions for next-generation AI processors in data centers

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Semiconductor, Inc. (AmberSemi™), a fabless semiconductor company pioneering the next generation of power management for data centers, announced today that it will chair an industry session at the Applied Power Electronics Expo 2026 titled "Vertical Power for AI Data Centers". Presenting with AmberSemi in its industry session will be representatives from AMD, Nvidia, and Global Foundries.

AmberSemi to Chair Industry Session at APEC '26 on Power Delivery for AI Processors

The session titled "IS30 - Vertical Power for AI Data Centers", as noted in the APEC 2026 website Industry Sessions | APEC, will be broken out into five key sections and begin on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 10:20 am CT:

IS30.1 - AI Power: Why Traditional Delivery is Breaking Down

(Co-Chair and Presenter: Chris Casey – EVP Operations & Business Development ) IS30.2 - Challenges in AI Datacenters & Solution Requirements for Vertical Power Architectures

(Presenter: Ahmed Abou-Alfotouh PHD – Sr. Fellow Data Center GPU Platform, Chief Power Architect at ) IS30.3 - Silicon Technology and the Process Integration Path for Vertical Power

(Presenter: Ankush Gupta – VP, Power Technologies at ) I S30.4 - Advancing Magnetic Designs for High-Density Designs

(Presenter: Youssef E. Elasser, PhD – Research Scientist at ) IS30.5 - Technological Advancements Driving Power Density for Vertical Power

(Co-Chair and Presenter: Chance Dunlap – VP of Engineering at AmberSemi)

AmberSemi is developing disruptive power architectures that fundamentally change the way power is delivered within datacenters to the AI processors. AmberSemi's PowerTile™ technology allows backside placement on a board, delivering power through a vertical path, significantly reducing power distribution losses.

"We're honored to chair this industry session on AI datacenter power alongside these industry leaders," said Thar Casey, AmberSemi CEO. "We recognize the existing power solutions are limited in their capability to scale for next-generation AI processors and that a significant change in the industry is required to keep pace with AI chip requirements."

He continued, "We believe AmberSemi's PowerTile™ products represent this evolution and are excited to share our findings with the industry at APEC 2026."

www.ambersi.com

About AmberSemi

AmberSemi is a fabless semiconductor company pioneering advanced power management solutions for datacenters. With its breakthrough PowerTile™ technology, AmberSemi is able to improve power distribution and delivery to high-performance processors such as AI, Servers, and FPGAs in space-constrained applications.

With over 50 U.S. patents secured, AmberSemi's core innovations are engineered to meet the increasing power density needs of modern electronics. Headquartered in Dublin, California, the company is a voting member of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) and the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA). AmberSemi has been widely recognized for its impact, earning honors such as TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2021, Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech 2022, consecutive Edison Gold Awards for Innovation in 2023 and 2024, and inclusion in EE Times' 100 Startups Worth Watching.

