AMBEST 2021 Driver Satisfaction Survey Highlights

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, AMBEST , the member-owned, nationwide network of independent truck stops and service centers, reach out to their drivers via email and their mobile app, asking them to respond to a satisfaction survey. With the use of this feedback, AMBEST can better be aware of how well their various locations are doing, what they can improve upon, and where they stand with their competition. AMBUCK$ is the longest continuously-running professional driver rewards program in which drivers use towards showers, food, gadgets, etc.

"We truly value our drivers and what they have to say about our truck stops and service centers throughout the country. It means a lot to us when we receive positive feedback, but the negative is just as important," says Steve Allen, CEO of AMBEST. "We give these drivers a voice and listen to what they have to say because they play such a big part in what we decide to do moving forward."