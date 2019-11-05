Ambetter from Absolute Total Care Expands Health Coverage to More Counties in South Carolina This Year

COLUMBIA, S.C., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in South Carolina runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. This year, Ambetter from Absolute Total Care is available to South Carolina residents in 12 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

Ambetter from Absolute Total Care offers a variety of benefits that improve access to care and support members' day-to-day lives. Members have access to Ambetter Telehealth, which provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. Also, this year Ambetter from Absolute Total Care is debuting its enhanced My Health PaysTM program, where members can earn points for eating right, moving more, and being well. Through My Health PaysTM, members can complete healthy activities and weekly challenges, and then use the points to receive up to $500 in rewards in 2020 that can be used for health-related expenses.

"Health insurance offers peace of mind by helping individuals and families get the care they need for any unexpected medical issues," said John McClellan, president and CEO, Absolute Total Care. "By expanding Ambetter coverage in South Carolina, we're helping to empower residents to take an active role in their health and wellness by offering quality healthcare coverage."

Ambetter from Absolute Total Care provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans also include dental and vision coverage, a 24/7 nurse advice line, and health management programs to help maintain and improve the health of members with chronic conditions.

Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Absolute Total Care will be offered:

Beaufort

Berkeley

Charleston

Chester

Colleton

Dorchester

Florence

Horry

Jasper

Lancaster

Marion

York

South Carolina residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Absolute Total Care or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.AbsoluteTotalCare.com.

About Absolute Total Care

Absolute Total Care® is a health maintenance organization that has been providing services in South Carolina since 2007. Absolute Total Care is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering core Medicaid, Medicare and specialty services. Information regarding Absolute Total Care is available at www.absolutetotalcare.com.

SOURCE Absolute Total Care

Related Links

https://www.absolutetotalcare.com

