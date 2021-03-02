Ambetter from Absolute Total Care Has South Carolina Residents Covered During Special Open Enrollment

COLUMBIA, S.C., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now through May 15, South Carolina residents may select Ambetter from Absolute Total Care for healthcare coverage in 30 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced a special enrollment period (SEP) for individuals and families to apply and enroll for the coverage they need. As the COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges, Ambetter from Absolute Total Care continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

"We know many Americans are struggling amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and getting covered has never been more important," said John McClellan, Plan President & CEO, Absolute Total Care. "Ambetter from Absolute Total Care has the experience and resources to provide comprehensive quality care to people when it matters most, and we're pleased to offer coverage options that provide peace of mind during this special enrollment period."

Ambetter from Absolute Total Care offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter from Absolute Total Care provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. COBRA will also eventually expire, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Members Can Earn $500 in Rewards

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, moving more, saving smart and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges. Members can earn $500 in rewards* in 2021. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays, deductibles, and more. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Absolute Total Care website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

$0 Copay for Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Absolute Total Care provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and more. Plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from Absolute Total Care also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Absolute Total Care has been serving South Carolina since 2007 and currently serves more than 155,000 members across its Medicaid, Medicare and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Absolute Total Care will be offered:

Abbeville

Aiken

Allendale

Bamberg

Barnwell

Beaufort

Berkeley

Calhoun

Charleston

Chester

Chesterfield

Clarendon

Colleton

Darlington

Dillon

Dorchester

Edgefield

Florence

Georgetown

Greenwood

Hampton

Horry

Jasper

Lancaster

Marion

Marlboro

McCormick

Orangeburg

Williamsburg

York

South Carolina residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Absolute Total Care or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetter.absolutetotalcare.com.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Visit member.ambetterhealth.com for more details.

About Absolute Total Care

Absolute Total Care® is a health maintenance organization that has been providing services in South Carolina since 2007. Absolute Total Care is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. Information regarding Absolute Total Care is available at www.absolutetotalcare.com.

