Ambetter from Absolute Total Care Is Making it Easier Than Ever to Get Health Insurance Coverage

COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment is underway for health insurance coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace, and this year Ambetter from Absolute Total Care is providing a simpler, easier way for new and renewing consumers to shop for and enroll in health insurance directly from its website at Ambetter.AbsoluteTotalCare.com.

Through this new enrollment platform, consumers can browse and compare Ambetter from Absolute Total Care coverage, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in health coverage – all in one place on the Ambetter from Absolute Total Care website. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so consumers can enroll directly on their smartphones. Those who aren't able to complete enrollment all at once won't lose their progress, and they'll receive reminders to finish enrollment where they left off, allowing them to complete the process at their own pace.

"At Absolute Total Care we are committed to leveraging technology that provides our members with the tools they need to ensure an enhanced experience and seamless enrollment process," said John McClellan, President and CEO, Absolute Total Care. "The Ambetter from Absolute Total Care website meets Ambetter members where they are, and offers a convenient resource for consumers to compare coverage and enroll, serving as a hub for our consumers' health insurance needs."

Ambetter from Absolute Total Care's enrollment platform offers the same privacy and security as enrolling through the federal exchange website, which helps ensure that consumers' personal information is protected. Renewing members can access the enrollment platform through their member portal, where they've come to rely on services such as downloading digital ID cards, accessing their rewards balance, and choosing their doctor.

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter from Absolute Total Care or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit Ambetter.AbsoluteTotalCare.com.

Absolute Total Care® is a health maintenance organization that has been providing services in South Carolina since 2007. Absolute Total Care is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering core Medicaid, Medicare and specialty services. Information regarding Absolute Total Care is available at www.absolutetotalcare.com.

