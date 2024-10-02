Ambetter from Absolute Total Care Offers Health Insurance To South Carolina Residents Statewide in 2025

South Carolina residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter Health during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Absolute Total Care, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer South Carolinians a variety of affordable health insurance plans in plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for South Carolina runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"Ambetter from Absolute Total Care offers a variety of coverage options and health solutions designed to meet each individuals' unique needs," said President and CEO, Absolute Total Care, John McClellan. "Our commitment is not just to provide high quality insurance, but to build a healthier South Carolina for all, where every member feels valued, supported and equipped to thrive."

Ambetter from Absolute Total Care offers quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards that help make health insurance fit within people's lives:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Absolute Total Care provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.



provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Absolute Total Care website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.



Through the website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience. My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.



Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track. Premier Network

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.



Beginning , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust. Ambetter Health Solutions

Starting in 2025, Ambetter is introducing a new product, Ambetter Health Solutions , which is designed for individuals purchasing Marketplace coverage through an ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement). This product will be available in select states, including South Carolina , and will provide access to high quality providers, with an additional benefit of acupuncture coverage. ICHRA allows employers of all sizes to directly reimburse employees for individual health insurance premiums and qualifying medical expenses tax free, while allowing employees greater choice to shop and enroll in whatever available plan works best for them and receive reimbursements for coverage. Employers can learn more at: https://www.ambetterhealth.com/employers.html .

South Carolina residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Absolute Total Care or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetter.absolutetotalcare.com.

About Ambetter from Absolute Total Care & Ambetter Health

Ambetter from Absolute Total Care serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter from Absolute Total Care is underwritten by Absolute Total Care, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in South Carolina. Ambetter Health, offering the Ambetter Health Solutions product, is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company. For more information visit ambetterhealth.com/en/sc . This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Absolute Total Care plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

SOURCE Ambetter from Absolute Total Care