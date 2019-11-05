Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health Expands Health Coverage to More Counties in Arizona This Year

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Arizona runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. This year, Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health is available to Arizona residents in seven counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health offers a variety of benefits that improve access to care and support members' day-to-day lives. Members have access to Ambetter Telehealth, which provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. Also, starting January 1, 2020, Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health is debuting its enhanced My Health Pays™ program, where members can earn points for eating right, moving more, and being well. Through My Health Pays™, members can complete healthy activities and weekly challenges, and then use the points to receive up to $500 in rewards in 2020 that can be used for health-related expenses.

"Health insurance offers peace of mind by helping individuals and families get the care they need for any unexpected medical issues," said Paul Barnes, PhD, president and CEO, Arizona Complete Health. "By expanding Ambetter coverage in Arizona, we're helping to empower residents to take an active role in their health and wellness by offering quality healthcare coverage."

Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans also include dental and vision coverage, a 24/7 nurse advice line, and health management programs to help maintain and improve members' health with chronic conditions.

Arizona Complete Health has been serving Arizona since 1981 and currently serves more than 350,000 Arizonans across its Ambetter, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health will be offered:

• Gila • Maricopa • Santa Cruz • Graham • Pima

• Greenlee • Pinal



Arizona residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.AZcompletehealth.com.

About Arizona Complete Health

Arizona Complete Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, provides and administers health benefits through Marketplace, Medicaid, Medicare and dual eligible programs. Formerly known as Health Net of Arizona and Cenpatico Integrated Care, Arizona Complete Health offers Medicare Advantage coverage through its Allwell program and Marketplace coverage through Ambetter. For more information on Arizona Complete Health, please visit the company's website at www.azcompletehealth.com.

SOURCE Arizona Complete Health

Related Links

http://www.azcompletehealth.com

