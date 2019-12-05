Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health Is Making it Easier Than Ever to Get Health Insurance Coverage

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment is underway for health insurance coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace, and this year Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health is providing a simpler, easier way for new and renewing consumers to shop for and enroll in health insurance directly from its website at https://ambetter.azcompletehealth.com/.

Through this new enrollment platform, consumers can browse and compare Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health coverage, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in health coverage – all in one place on the Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health website. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so consumers can enroll directly on their smartphones. Those who aren't able to complete enrollment all at once won't lose their progress, and they'll receive reminders to finish enrollment where they left off, allowing them to complete the process at their own pace.

"At Arizona Complete Health we are committed to leveraging technology that provides our members with the tools they need to ensure an enhanced experience and seamless enrollment process," said Martha J. Smith, Plan President, Arizona Complete Health. "The Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health website meets Ambetter members where they are, and offers a convenient resource for consumers to compare coverage and enroll, serving as a hub for our consumers' health insurance needs."

Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health's enrollment platform offers the same privacy and security as enrolling through the federal exchange website, which helps ensure that consumers' personal information is protected. Renewing members can access the enrollment platform through their member portal, where they've come to rely on services such as downloading digital ID cards, accessing their rewards balance, and choosing their doctor.

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit https://ambetter.azcompletehealth.com/.

About Arizona Complete Health

Arizona Complete Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, provides and administers health benefits through Marketplace, Medicaid, Medicare and dual eligible programs. Formerly known as Health Net of Arizona and Cenpatico Integrated Care, Arizona Complete Health offers Medicare Advantage coverage through its Allwell program and Marketplace coverage through Ambetter. For more information on Arizona Complete Health, please visit the company's website at www.azcompletehealth.com.

