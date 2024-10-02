Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health Offers Health Insurance to Nine Counties Across Arizona in 2025

Arizona residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1

PHOENIX , Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to Arizonans in nine counties for plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Arizona runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"We are privileged to continue serving individuals and families across Arizona with high-quality, affordable and comprehensive healthcare coverage," said Arizona Complete Health Plan President and CEO, Martha Smith. "Our holistic approach to healthcare means that our members have access to the tools they need to be healthy and stay healthy."

Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. The 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.



Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter -designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home.



Through the Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.



Starting Sept. 1, 2024 , members have access to YMCA memberships at in-person locations and virtually through YMCA360 to support their health and well-being at no extra cost. YMCA360 virtual membership provides access to more than 500 fitness classes, from yoga to strength training to dance, plus youth sports training and drills, mindfulness tips and practice, nutrition information and recipes, and more. YMCA360's exclusive collection of on-demand and livestream classes are available on all devices in cinematic 4K anytime, anywhere. Ambetter Health members may visit their local YMCA to activate their in-person and virtual YMCA360 membership or visit www.azymcas.org for more information.



Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health will be offered in 2025:

Cochise

Coconino

Gila

Graham

Greenlee

Maricopa

Pima

Pinal

Santa Cruz

Arizona residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit https://www.ambetterhealth.com/en/az/.

About Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health

Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®. Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health is underwritten by Health Net of Arizona, Inc. (dba Arizona Complete Health), which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Arizona. For more information, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/az/. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

SOURCE Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health