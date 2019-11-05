Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness Offers Arkansas Residents Health Coverage During Open Enrollment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, Arkansas residents may select Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness for healthcare coverage in all counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. This year, Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness continues to offer a variety of health insurance coverage plans that are among the most affordable in the state.

Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness plans feature benefits that improve access to care and support members' day-to-day lives. Members have access to Ambetter Telehealth, which provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. This year Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness is debuting its enhanced My Health PaysTM program, where members can earn points for eating right, moving more, and being well. Through My Health PaysTM, members can complete healthy activities and weekly challenges, and then use the points to receive up to $500 in rewards in 2020 that can be used for health-related expenses.

"For five years, Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness has provided quality healthcare coverage plans to our members," said John Ryan, President and CEO, Arkansas Health & Wellness. "This year, we're proud to once again help empower Arkansas residents to take charge of their health by offering insurance options that fit their specific healthcare needs."

Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans also include dental and vision coverage, a 24/7 nurse advice line, and health management programs to help maintain and improve members' health with chronic conditions.

Arkansas Health & Wellness has been serving Arkansas since 2014 and currently serves more than 69,000 members across its Ambetter plans. Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness will be available in all Arkansas counties for 2020.

Arkansas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.ARhealthwellness.com.

Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness is a managed care organization (MCO) that serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal insurance marketplace. Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.ARHealthWellness.com.

