Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness Offers Health Insurance Statewide in 2025

Residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter and AR Homes during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans through the Marketplace and AR Homes statewide for plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Arkansas runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"Health insurance is a vital resource that enables people to take charge of their health," said John Ryan, plan president and chief executive officer of Arkansas Health & Wellness. "We are proud to support people across Arkansas with a range of affordable options to fit all budgets and lifestyles through our Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness plans."

Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. The 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.



provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter -designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their own home.



Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an -designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their own home. Convenient Online Enrollment

Through the Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



Through the website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment. My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.



Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track. Premier Network

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness has been serving Arkansas since 2014. Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness is offered statewide, in all 75 Arkansas counties.

Arkansas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ar.

About Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness

Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace® and the AR Homes program. Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness includes products underwritten by Arkansas Health & Wellness Insurance Company, QCA Health Plan, Inc. and QualChoice Life and Health Insurance Company. These companies are each Qualified Health Plan issuers in Arkansas. For more information, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ar . This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

SOURCE Arkansas Health & Wellness