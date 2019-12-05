Ambetter from Arkansas Health and Wellness Is Making it Easier Than Ever to Get Health Insurance Coverage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment is underway for health insurance coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace, and this year Ambetter from Arkansas Health and Wellness is providing a simpler, easier way for new and renewing consumers to shop for and enroll in health insurance directly from its website at https://ambetter.arhealthwellness.com/.

Through this new enrollment platform, consumers can browse and compare Ambetter from Arkansas Health and Wellness coverage, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in health coverage – all in one place on the Ambetter from Arkansas Health and Wellness website. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so consumers can enroll directly on their smartphones. Those who are not able to complete enrollment all at once won't lose their progress, and they'll receive reminders to finish enrollment where they left off, allowing them to complete the process at their own pace.

"At Arkansas Health and Wellness we are committed to leveraging technology that provides our members with the tools they need to ensure an enhanced experience and seamless enrollment process," said John Ryan, president and CEO, Arkansas Health & Wellness. "The Ambetter from Arkansas Health and Wellness website meets Ambetter members where they are, and offers a convenient resource for consumers to compare coverage and enroll, serving as a hub for our consumers' health insurance needs."

Ambetter from Arkansas Health and Wellness' enrollment platform offers the same privacy and security as enrolling through the federal exchange website, which helps ensure that consumers' personal information is protected. Renewing members can access the enrollment platform through their member portal, where they've come to rely on services such as downloading digital ID cards, accessing their rewards balance, and choosing their doctor.

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter from Arkansas Health and Wellness or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit https://ambetter.arhealthwellness.com/.

Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness is a managed care organization (MCO) that serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal insurance marketplace. Ambetter from Arkansas Health & Wellness is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.ARHealthWellness.com.

