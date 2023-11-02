Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan Expands Health Insurance Offering to 70 Counties Statewide - Offering More Residents Affordable, Accessible Coverage

Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan offers residents of Ohio a variety of affordable plans during Open Enrollment beginning Nov. 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan, a product offered by a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, announced today that it will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents in 70 counties in Ohio for 2024. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Ohio runs from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 15, 2024.

Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2024 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile device, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2024. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan will be offered in 2024:

Adams

Allen

Ashland

Auglaize

Belmont

Brown

Butler

Carroll

Champaign

Clark

Clermont

Clinton

Columbiana

Cuyahoga

Darke

Defiance

Delaware

Erie

Fairfield

Fayette

Franklin

Fulton

Geauga

Greene

Hamilton

Hancock

Hardin

Harrison

Henry

Highland

Huron

Jackson

Jefferson

Lake

Logan

Lorain

Lucas

Madison

Mahoning

Medina

Mercer

Miami

Monroe

Montgomery

Morrow

Noble

Ottawa

Paulding

Perry

Pickaway

Pike

Portage

Preble

Putnam

Ross

Sandusky

Scioto

Seneca

Shelby

Stark

Summit

Trumbull

Union

Van Wert

Vinton

Warren

Wayne ,

, Williams

Wood

Wyandot

Ohio residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.BuckeyeHealthPlan.com.

About Ambetter from Buckeye Health

Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan is underwritten by Buckeye Community Health Plan, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in the Ohio Health Insurance Marketplace. For more information visit https://ambetter.buckeyehealthplan.com/. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit www.ambetterhealth.com and scroll to the bottom of the page.

