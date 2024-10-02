Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan Expands Health Insurance Offering to 72 Counties Across Ohio - Offering More Residents Affordable, Accessible Coverage

Ohio residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to Ohioans in 72 counties in plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Ohio runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"More Ohioans can quickly and easily apply for the affordable healthcare marketplace coverage they need with expansion of Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan," said Plan President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Province. "Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan members can get virtual 24/7 care via telehealth for nonemergency medical needs as well as the quality care and service Buckeye is known for."

Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. The 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.



Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter -designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home.



Through the Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.



Starting in 2025, Ambetter is introducing a new product, Ambetter Health Solutions, which is designed for individuals purchasing Marketplace coverage through an ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement). This product will be available in select states, including Ohio , and will provide access to high quality providers, with an additional benefit of acupuncture coverage. ICHRA allows employers of all sizes to directly reimburse employees for individual health insurance premiums and qualifying medical expenses tax free, while allowing employees greater choice to shop and enroll in whatever available plan works best for them and receive reimbursements for coverage. Employers can learn more at: https://www.ambetterhealth.com/employers.html.



Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan will be offered in 2025:

Adams

Allen

Ashland

Auglaize

Belmont

Brown

Butler

Carroll

Champaign

Clark

Clermont

Clinton

Columbiana

Cuyahoga

Darke

Defiance

Delaware

Erie

Fairfield

Fayette

Franklin

Fulton

Geauga

Greene

Hamilton

Hancock

Hardin

Harrison

Henry

Highland

Hocking

Huron

Jackson

Jefferson

Lake

Logan

Lorain

Lucas

Madison

Mahoning

Medina

Mercer

Miami

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Morrow

Noble

Ottawa

Paulding

Perry

Pickaway

Pike

Portage

Preble

Putnam

Ross

Sandusky

Scioto

Seneca

Shelby

Stark

Summit

Trumbull

Union

Van Wert

Vinton

Warren

Wayne

Williams

Wood

Wyandot

Ohio residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterhealth.com/en/oh/.

About Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan & Ambetter Health

Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan is underwritten by Buckeye Community Health Plan, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Ohio. Ambetter Health, offering the Ambetter Health Solutions product, is underwritten by Buckeye Health Plan Community Solutions, Inc. For more information visit ambetterhealth.com/en/oh/ . This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

