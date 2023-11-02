Ambetter from Coordinated Care Adds Two Counties in Washington - Offering More Residents Access to Affordable, Accessible Coverage in 2024

Ambetter from Coordinated Care offers residents of Washington a variety of affordable plans during Open Enrollment beginning Nov. 1

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Coordinated Care, a product offered by a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the State Based Exchange, announced today that it will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents in 33 counties in Washington for 2024. Open enrollment for the Washington State Based Exchange runs from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 15, 2024.

Ambetter from Coordinated Care offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2024 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Coordinated Care provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage.

Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Coordinated Care website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.

My Health Pays

Ambetter members have access to the My Health Pays® rewards program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2024. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Coordinated Care will be offered:

Adams

Asotin

Benton

Chelan

Clallam

Columbia

Douglas

Ferry

Franklin

Garfield

Grant

Grays Harbor

Jefferson

King

Kitsap

Kittitas

Klickitat

Lewis

Lincoln

Mason

Okanogan

Pacific

Pend Oreille

Pierce

Skamania

Snohomish

Spokane

Stevens

Thurston

Wahkiakum

Walla Walla

Whitman

Yakima

Washington residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Coordinated Care or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.CoordinatedCareHealth.com.

About Ambetter from Coordinated Care

Ambetter from Coordinated Care Corporation is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in the Washington Health Insurance Marketplace. Coordinated Care Corporation complies with applicable Federal and Washington State civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency and primary language), age, disability, or sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, or sex characteristics). For more information visit https://ambetter.coordinatedcarehealth.com/. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Coordinated Care plan free from discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit www.ambetterhealth.com and scroll to the bottom of the page.

