Ambetter from Coordinated Care Offers Health Insurance Statewide in Washington in 2025

Residents in all 39 Washington counties will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter from Coordinated Care during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Coordinated Care, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the Washington State Based Exchange, will offer Washingtonians a variety of affordable health insurance plans in plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the State Based Exchange runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2024, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"Health insurance remains a critical need for all individuals, regardless of their circumstances, which is why we're excited to serve more people across Washington with affordable Ambetter plans available in every county," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Coordinated Care Beth Johnson. "Coordinated Care is committed to offering reliable coverage to more Washington communities."

Ambetter from Coordinated Care offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Coordinated Care provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all within the comfort of their home.

Convenient Online Enrollment

Through the Ambetter from Coordinated Care website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Premier Network

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Ambetter from Coordinated Care will be available in all counties for plan year 2025. This adds six new counties (listed below), to our 2024 plan year offering.

Clark

Cowlitz

Island

San Juan

Skagit

Whatcom

Washington residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Coordinated Care or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.CoordinatedCareHealth.com.

