Ambetter from Fidelis Care Offers Health Insurance in 56 Counties Across New York in 2025

New York residents will have a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter from Fidelis Care during open enrollment beginning Nov. 16



LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Fidelis, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through NY State of Health, the official Health Plan Marketplace, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to New Yorkers in 56 counties for plan year 2025. Open enrollment for New York Qualified Health Plans runs from Nov. 16, 2024, through Jan. 31, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2024, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"Fidelis Care was among the first health insurers to support the health and wellness of communities with Qualified Health Plans through New York State of Health," said Fidelis Care Chief Operating Officer Andi Gillentine. "With expanded 2025 benefits that help pregnant individuals and people with diabetes, we are confident that our recently renamed Ambetter from Fidelis Care plans will continue to offer quality, affordable health coverage to New Yorkers."

Ambetter from Fidelis Care offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. The 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Fidelis Care provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.





Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home.





Convenient Online Enrollment

Through the Ambetter from Fidelis Care website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.

Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter from Fidelis Care will be offered:

Albany

Allegany

Bronx

Broome

Cattaraugus

Cayuga

Chautauqua

Chemung

Chenango

Columbia

Cortland

Delaware

Dutchess

Erie

Essex

Franklin

Fulton

Genesee

Greene

Hamilton

Jefferson

Kings

Lewis

Livingston

Madison

Monroe

Nassau

New York

Niagara

Oneida

Onondaga

Ontario

Orange

Orleans

Oswego

Putnam

Queens

Rensselaer

Richmond

Rockland

Saratoga

Schenectady

Schuyler

Seneca

St. Lawrence

Steuben

Suffolk

Sullivan

Tioga

Ulster

Warren

Washington

Wayne

Westchester

Wyoming

Yates

New York residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Fidelis Care or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit fideliscare.org.

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.4 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care , on Twitter at @fideliscare , Instagram at @fideliscare , and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare . For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org. Ambetter Health is a health insurance offering that is available on the Health Insurance Marketplace, or exchange, established by the Affordable Care Act. This is a solicitation for insurance.

