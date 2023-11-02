Ambetter from Fidelis Care Offers Health Insurance to 56 Counties Across New York in 2024

Ambetter from Fidelis Care offers New York residents a variety of affordable plans during Open Enrollment beginning Nov. 1

Fidelis Care Rebrands its Marketplace product to Ambetter from Fidelis Care

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Fidelis Care, a product offered by a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the State Based Exchange, announced today that it will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents in 56 counties in New York for 2024. Open enrollment for New York State Based Exchange runs from Nov. 16, 2023, through Jan. 31, 2024.

"Although we're changing our name, our members' health coverage remains the same and will be affordable coverage that fits their needs and lifestyle," said Thomas Halloran, President and CEO, Fidelis Care. "Ambetter from Fidelis Care remains committed to transforming the health of our communities, one person at a time, and we look forward to continuing to provide access to health coverage across 56 counties in New York State."

New York residents will begin to see Ambetter from Fidelis Care replace the Fidelis Care name for Qualified Health Plans across various channels, including in the community and online. Current Fidelis Care Qualified Health Plan members can continue using their coverage until the end of 2023 and during the upcoming open enrollment they can renew their coverage for 2024 with Ambetter from Fidelis Care.

Ambetter from Fidelis Care offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2024 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Fidelis Care provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.





Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections.





Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Fidelis Care website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.

Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter from Fidelis Care will be offered:

Albany

Allegany

Bronx

Broome

Cattaraugus

Cayuga

Chautauqua

Chemung

Chenango

Columbia

Cortland

Delaware

Dutchess

Erie

Essex

Franklin

Fulton

Genesee

Greene

Hamilton

Jefferson

Kings

Lewis

Livingston

Madison

Monroe

Nassau

New York

Niagara

Oneida

Onondaga

Ontario

Orange

Orleans

Oswego

Putnam

Queens

Rensselaer

Richmond

Rockland

Saratoga

Schenectady

Schuyler

Seneca

St. Lawrence

Steuben

Suffolk

Sullivan

Tioga

Ulster

Warren

Washington

Wayne

Westchester

Wyoming

Yates

New York residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Fidelis Care or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit fideliscare.org.

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.5 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care , on Twitter at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org. Ambetter Health is a health insurance offering that is available on the Health Insurance Marketplace, or exchange, established by the Affordable Care Act. It is one of the healthcare programs provided by Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives.

