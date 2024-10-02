Ambetter from Health Net Offers Health Insurance to 10 Counties Across California in 2025

California residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter from Health Net during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Health Net, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through Covered California, the State Based Exchange, will offer Californians a variety of affordable health insurance plans in plan year 2025. Open enrollment for Covered California runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 31, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 31, 2024, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025, and Jan. 31, 2025, for coverage starting Feb. 1, 2025.

"Health Net is committed to making quality, affordable health insurance accessible to all Californians," said Plan President and Chief Executive Officer of Health Net Brian Ternan. "By offering a diverse range of Ambetter from Health Net HMO and PPO options, we continue our dedication to providing comprehensive coverage that supports healthier lives for everyone."

Ambetter from Health Net offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Health Net provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home.

Convenient Online Enrollment

Through the Ambetter from Health Net website , people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.

My Health Pays

My Health Pays® is available to Ambetter from Health Net and Health Net members, age 18 and older, who can earn up to a maximum of $422 per calendar year . Points can be redeemed at the My Health Pays® Online Rewards Store. The reward dollars can only be used for utilities, telecommunications, transportation, education, rent and childcare. My Health Pays rewards cannot be used to pay health premiums or cost shares. Points and funds will be forfeited if a member's account is terminated or if the member is no longer enrolled in the Ambetter Plan.

Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Health Net will be offered:

Imperial

Kern *

* Los Angeles

Orange

Placer *

* Riverside *

* Sacramento

San Bernardino *

* San Diego

Yolo

*Partial region coverage in Placer, Kern, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

California residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Health Net or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit https://ifp.healthnetcalifornia.com/.

About Health Net, Inc.

Ambetter Health health maintenance organization (HMO) and preferred provider organization (PPO) plans are offered by Health Net of California, Inc. (Health Net). Health Net of California, Inc. is a subsidiary of Health Net, LLC. and Centene Corporation. Health Net is a registered service mark of Health Net, LLC. All rights reserved. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive Ambetter from Health Net plans free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit https://www.healthnet.com/content/healthnet/en_us/disclaimers/legal/non-discrimination-notice.html and scroll to the bottom of the page.

SOURCE Ambetter from Health Net