Ambetter from Health Net Offers Health Insurance to 10 Counties Across the State

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Health Net, a product offered by a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through Covered California, the State Based Exchange, announced today that it will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents in 10 counties in California for 2024. Open enrollment for Covered California runs from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 31, 2024.

"Access to quality healthcare is an essential pillar of personal well-being, especially in a world where the cost of living continues to rise," said Brian Ternan, plan president and CEO, Health Net. "Ambetter from Health Net is dedicated to providing diverse health coverage options, tailored to various budgets and lifestyles, ensuring our members have the support they need to lead a healthy life."

Ambetter from Health Net offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2024 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Health Net provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Health Net website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $422 in rewards in 2024. These rewards can be used to promote member health and wellness on things that matter most. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Health Net will be offered:

Imperial

Kern

Los Angeles

Orange

Placer

Riverside

Sacramento

San Bernardino

San Diego

Yolo

California residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Health Net or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit https://ifp.healthnetcalifornia.com/.

About Health Net, Inc.

At Health Net, Inc., we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded in California more than 40 years ago, we're dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, 90,000 network providers serve 3 million members. That's nearly 1 in 12 Californians. We provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare — Coverage for Every Stage of Life™. Health Net, Inc. also offers access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit http://www.HealthNet.com.

