Ambetter from IlliniCare Health Is Making it Easier Than Ever to Get Health Insurance Coverage

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment is underway for health insurance coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace, and this year Ambetter from IlliniCare Health, underwritten by Celtic Insurance, is providing a simpler, easier way for new and renewing consumers to shop for and enroll in health insurance directly from its website at https://ambetter.illinicare.com/.

Through this new enrollment platform, consumers can browse and compare Ambetter from IlliniCare Health coverage, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in health coverage – all in one place on the Ambetter from IlliniCare Health website. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so consumers can enroll directly on their smartphones. Those who aren't able to complete enrollment all at once won't lose their progress, and they'll receive reminders to finish enrollment where they left off, allowing them to complete the process at their own pace.

"At IlliniCare Health we are committed to leveraging technology that provides our members with the tools they need to ensure an enhanced experience and seamless enrollment process," said Michael Rashid, president and CEO, IlliniCare Health. "The Ambetter from IlliniCare Health meets Ambetter members where they are, and offers a convenient resource for consumers to compare coverage and enroll, serving as a hub for our consumers' health insurance needs."

Ambetter from IlliniCare Health's enrollment platform offers the same privacy and security as enrolling through the federal exchange website, which helps ensure that consumers' personal information is protected. Renewing members can access the enrollment platform through their member portal, where they've come to rely on services such as downloading digital ID cards, accessing their rewards balance, and choosing their doctor.

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter from IlliniCare Health or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit https://ambetter.illinicare.com/.

About IlliniCare Health

IlliniCare Health provides Medicaid services under the HealthChoice Illinois plan. IlliniCare Health was one of six plans chosen to participate in the Medicare-Medicaid Alignment Initiative in the greater Chicago area, providing coordinated services for those individuals dually-eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. Ambetter from IlliniCare Health (underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, an affiliated company) offers plans that target low-income individuals who are seeking affordable, quality health coverage on the Illinois Marketplace. For more information, visit www.IlliniCare.com.

SOURCE IlliniCare Health

Related Links

https://www.illinicare.com

