Ambetter from IlliniCare Health Offers Illinois Residents Health Coverage During Open Enrollment

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, Illinois residents may select Ambetter from IlliniCare Health, underwritten by Celtic Insurance, for healthcare coverage in Cook and DuPage counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. This year, Ambetter from IlliniCare Health continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

Ambetter from IlliniCare Health offers a variety of benefits that improve access to care and support members' day-to-day lives. Members have access to Ambetter Telehealth, which provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. Also, this year Ambetter from IlliniCare Health is debuting its enhanced My Health Pays™ program, where members can earn points for eating right, moving more, and being well. Through My Health PaysTM, members can complete healthy activities and weekly challenges, and then use the points to receive up to $500 in rewards in 2020 that can be used for health-related expenses.

"For nearly four years, Ambetter from IlliniCare Health has offered quality healthcare coverage plans to our members," said Michael Rashid, president and CEO, IlliniCare Health. "This year, we're proud to once again help empower Illinois residents to take charge of their health by offering insurance options that fit their specific healthcare needs."

Ambetter from IlliniCare Health provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans also include dental and vision coverage, a 24/7 nurse advice line, and health management programs to help maintain and improve the health of members with chronic conditions.

IlliniCare Health has been serving Illinois since 2011 and currently serves more than 379,000 across its Ambetter, Medicaid, Medicaid/Medicare, and Medicare Advantage plans. Illinois residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from IlliniCare Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.IlliniCare.com

About IlliniCare Health

IlliniCare Health provides Medicaid services under the HealthChoice Illinois plan. IlliniCare Health was one of six plans chosen to participate in the Medicare-Medicaid Alignment Initiative in the greater Chicago area, providing coordinated services underwritten by Celtic Insurance (an affiliated company) for those individuals dually-eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. IlliniCare Health also offers plans that target low-income individuals who are seeking affordable, quality health coverage on the Illinois Marketplace. For more information, visit www.IlliniCare.com.

