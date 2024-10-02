Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections Expands Health Insurance Offering to 22 Parishes

More Louisiana residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to Louisianans in 22 parishes for plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Louisiana runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"We are honored to bring our affordable healthcare solutions to even more Louisianans in the year to come," said Jamie Schlottman, Louisiana Healthcare Connections plan president and CEO. "With Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections plans, members can rely on accessible and convenient care that provides the coverage and support they need."

Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. The 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.



Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter -designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their own home.



Through the Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections website , people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.



Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Below is the full list of parishes in which Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections will be offered in 2025:

Ascension

Beauregard

Bossier

Caddo

Calcasieu

Cameron

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberville

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Orleans

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. John the Baptist

St. Tammany

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

Louisiana residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterhealth.com/en/la.

About Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections

Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®. Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections is underwritten by Ambetter Health of Louisiana, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Louisiana. For more information, visit ambetterhealth.com/en/la . This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

