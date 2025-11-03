Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections Offers Health Insurance in Louisiana in 2026

During open enrollment, starting Nov. 1, residents can access affordable Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections plans in 22 parishes.

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, a leading healthcare enterprise that provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to Louisiana residents in 22 parishes for plan year 2026. The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1, 2025, through Jan. 15, 2026. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2025, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2026.

"When we first introduced Ambetter to Louisiana, our mission was clear: expand access to affordable healthcare for those who need it most," said Plan President and Chief Executive Officer of Louisiana Healthcare Connections, Jamie Schlottman. "Now with coverage reaching over a third of the state, we're proud to continue our commitment to building healthier futures in Louisiana."

Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections offers its members access to quality care and convenient services. 2026 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage:

Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.





Convenient Online Enrollment:

Through the Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage — all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.





Through the My Health Pays*:

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges to earn up to $500 in rewards in 2026. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.





Virtual 24/7 Care offers members a licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections — all from the comfort of their home.

The full list of 22 parishes in which Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections will be offered can be found at ambetterhealth.com/en/la/health-plans/coverage-map.

Louisiana residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterhealth.com/en/la.

About Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections

Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®. Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections is underwritten by Ambetter Health of Louisiana, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Louisiana. For more information, visit ambetterhealth.com/en/la. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

*Healthcare-related costs will vary by member and the plan in which you are enrolled. Funds expire immediately upon termination of insurance coverage. My Health Pays® rewards cannot be used for pharmacy copays. Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Visit Member.AmbetterHealth.com for more details. Your health plan is committed to helping you achieve your best health. Rewards for participating in a wellness program are available to all members. If you think you might be unable to meet a standard for a reward under this wellness program, you might qualify for an opportunity to earn the same reward by different means.

**Cost sharing may apply when using Virtual 24/7 Care or Virtual Primary Care. Virtual 24/7 Care cost share does not apply to HSA plans until the deductible is met and is only applicable when used through the Virtual 24/7 Care program. Ambetter Health does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers, which are independent contractors and not agents of Ambetter Health.

