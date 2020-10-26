Ambetter from Magnolia Health Has Mississippi Residents Covered During Open Enrollment

JACKSON, Miss., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning November 1 through December 15, Mississippi residents may select Ambetter from Magnolia Health for healthcare coverage statewide through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place an extra emphasis on health, Magnolia Health continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

"We value our members and remain committed to offering quality, dependable healthcare coverage plans through Ambetter from Magnolia Health especially amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Aaron Sisk, President and CEO, Magnolia Health. "As part of the nation's Number 1 Marketplace insurer, we have the experience and resources to provide Mississippi residents with insurance options that provide peace of mind and allow them to take charge of their health with affordable health care options."

Ambetter from Magnolia Health offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter from Magnolia Health provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. While COBRA maintains a person's existing coverage, they will pay 100% of the cost plus an additional 2% in administrative costs, and subsidies are not available to reduce those costs. COBRA will also eventually expire, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Valuable Rewards Program

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, moving more, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges. Members can earn $500 in rewards* in 2021. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays, deductibles, and more. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Magnolia Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Access to Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay**, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Magnolia Health provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and more. Plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from Magnolia Health also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Magnolia Health has been serving Mississippi since 2011 and currently serves more than 300,000 members across its Medicaid, Medicare, and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Magnolia Health will be offered:

Adams

Alcorn

Amite

Attala

Benton

Bolivar

Calhoun

Carroll

Chickasaw

Choctaw

Claiborne

Clarke

Clay

Coahoma

Copiah

Covington

DeSoto

Forrest

Franklin

George

Greene

Grenada

Hancock

Harrison

Hinds

Holmes

Humphreys

Issaquena

Itawamba

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Jones

Kemper

Lafayette

Lamar

Lauderdale

Lawrence

Leake

Lee

Leflore

Lincoln

Lowndes

Madison

Marion

Marshall

Monroe

Montgomery

Neshoba

Newton

Noxubee

Oktibbeha

Panola

Pearl River

Perry

Pike

Pontotoc

Prentiss

Quitman

Rankin

Scott

Sharkey

Simpson

Smith

Stone

Sunflower

Tallahatchie

Tate

Tippah

Tishomingo

Tunica

Union

Walthall

Warren

Washington

Wayne

Webster

Wilkinson

Winston

Yalobusha

Yazoo

Mississippi residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Magnolia Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ww.Ambetter.MagnoliaHealthPlan.com.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Login to the member portal at Member.AmbetterHealth.com for specifics.

**$0 copays are for in-network medical care. Ambetter does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers. $0 Telehealth copay does not apply to plans with HSA until the deductible is met. Click here for more information.

About Magnolia Health

Magnolia Health is a long-term solution to help the state of Mississippi enhance care for Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) recipients, while most effectively managing taxpayer dollars. A physician-driven, Mississippi-based Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), Magnolia is backed by its parent company, Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information about Magnolia, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com .

