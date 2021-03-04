Ambetter from Magnolia Health Has Mississippi Residents Covered During Special Open Enrollment

JACKSON, Miss., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now through May. 15, Mississippi residents may select Ambetter from Magnolia Health for health insurance in all 82 counties through the state Health Insurance Marketplace. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced a special enrollment period (SEP) for individuals and families to apply and enroll for the coverage they need. As the COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges, Ambetter from Magnolia Health continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

"We know many Americans are struggling amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and getting covered has never been more important," said Aaron Sisk. "Ambetter from Magnolia Health has the experience and resources to provide comprehensive quality care to people when it matters most, and we're pleased to offer coverage options that provide peace of mind during this special enrollment period."

Ambetter from Magnolia Health offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter from Magnolia Health provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. COBRA will also eventually expire, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Members Can Earn $500 in Rewards

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, moving more, saving smart and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges. Members can earn $500 in rewards* in 2021. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays, deductibles, and more. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Magnolia Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

$0 Copay for Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Magnolia Health provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and more. Plans also include dental/vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter [from Health Plan] also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Magnolia Health has been serving Mississippi since 2011 and currently serves more than 300,000 members across its Medicaid, Medicare, and Ambetter plans. A full list of counties offering Ambetter from Magnolia Health coverage is available on the Ambetter website.

Mississippi residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Magnolia Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.ambetter.magnoliahealthplan.com.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Visit Member.AmbetterHealth.com for more details.

About Magnolia Health

Magnolia Health is a long-term solution to help the state of Mississippi enhance care for Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) recipients, while most effectively managing taxpayer dollars. A physician-driven, Mississippi-based Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), Magnolia is backed by its parent company, Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information about Magnolia, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com .

SOURCE Magnolia Health