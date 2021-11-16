Ambetter from Magnolia Health Offers Health Insurance in 63 Counties Across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Mississippi is running through January 15, 2022. This year, Ambetter from Magnolia Health is offering affordable health insurance options in 63 counties across Mississippi through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

"The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the importance of making healthcare more accessible to help ensure communities can receive the care they need," said Aaron Sisk, Plan President and CEO, Magnolia Health. "We have a diversity of plan options based on budget and need, which means more people can find the coverage that works for them."

Ambetter offers a variety of plans that provide value to its members in addition to quality care. Regardless of plan, Ambetter from Magnolia Health aids their members with additional services and benefits so they can get the most out of their coverage:

$0 Copay for Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider. Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Magnolia Health provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. Ambetter from Magnolia Health also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

from Magnolia Health provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. from Magnolia Health also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate. Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Magnolia Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Through the Ambetter from Magnolia Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience. My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays ® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards* in 2022. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays ® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Members have access to the program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards* in 2022. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track. Walgreens Discounts

Ambetter from Magnolia Health and Walgreens are improving the affordability of health and wellness products for members in Mississippi . In 2022, members will receive a 20% discount on Walgreens-branded over-the-counter health and wellness products including, but not limited to, allergy, blood pressure and diagnostics, children's medications, cough/cold relief, dental, diabetes, diet aids and supplements, digestive health and nausea, first aid, foot care, hand sanitizer, healthcare appliances, hearing aid batteries, home healthcare solutions, humidifiers, pain relief, reader glasses, sanitary, sleep aids, smoking cessation, sun care, vaporizers, and vitamins and supplements.

Additionally, Ambetter and Walgreens will introduce co-branded instore signage within select Walgreens locations and members utilizing Ambetter Essential Care, Ambetter Balanced Care, and Ambetter Secure Care will receive co-branded member ID cards.

Magnolia Health has been serving Mississippi since 2011 and currently serves more than 300,000 members across its Medicaid, Medicare, and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Magnolia Health will be offered:

· Alachua · Baker · Bay · Bradford · Brevard · Broward · Calhoun · Charlotte · Citrus · Clay · Collier · Columbia · Desoto · Dixie · Duval · Escambia · Flagler · Franklin · Gadsden · Gilchrist · Glades · Gulf · Hamilton · Hardee · Hernando · Highlands · Hillsborough · Holmes · Indian River · Jackson · Jefferson · Lafayette · Lake · Lee · Leon · Levy · Liberty · Madison · Manatee · Marion · Miami-Dade · Nassau · Okaloosa · Okeechobee · Orange · Osceola · Palm Beach · Pasco · Pinellas · Polk · Putnam · Santa Rosa · Sarasota · Seminole · St. Johns · St. Lucie · Sumter · Suwannee · Union · Volusia · Wakulla · Walton · Washington

Mississippi residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Magnolia Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetter.magnoliahealthplan.com.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Login to your member portal at Member.AmbetterHealth.com for specifics.

About Magnolia Health

Magnolia Health is a long-term solution to help the state of Mississippi enhance care for Medicaid recipients, while most effectively managing taxpayer dollars. A physician-driven, Mississippi-based Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), Magnolia is backed by its parent company, Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information about Magnolia, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com .

SOURCE Magnolia Health

Related Links

https://www.magnoliahealthplan.com/

