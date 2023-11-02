Ambetter from Magnolia Health Offers Health Insurance Statewide in Mississippi

Ambetter from Magnolia Health offers Mississippi residents a variety of affordable plans during Open Enrollment beginning Nov. 1.

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Magnolia Health, a product offered by a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, announced today that it will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents statewide in Mississippi for 2024. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Mississippi runs from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 15, 2024.

Ambetter from Magnolia Health offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2024 benefits and offerings include:



Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Magnolia Health provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Magnolia Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2024. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Walgreens Discounts*

Ambetter from Magnolia Health and Walgreens are improving the affordability of health and wellness products for members in Mississippi. In 2024, members will receive a 20% discount on Walgreens-branded over-the-counter health and wellness products including, but not limited to, allergy, blood pressure and diagnostics, children's medications, cough/cold relief, dental, diabetes, diet aids and supplements, digestive health and nausea, first aid, foot care, hand sanitizer, healthcare appliances, hearing aid batteries, home healthcare solutions, humidifiers, pain relief, reader glasses, sanitary, sleep aids, smoking cessation, sun care, vaporizers, vitamins and supplements.

Mississippi residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Magnolia Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.MagnoliaHealthPlan.com.

About Ambetter from Magnolia, Inc.

Ambetter from Magnolia Health is underwritten by Ambetter of Magnolia, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in the Mississippi Health Insurance Marketplace. For more information visit https://ambetter.magnoliahealthplan.com/. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Magnolia Health plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit www.ambetterhealth.com and scroll to the bottom of the page.

*Discount valid only for in-store purchases of eligible Walgreens brand health and wellness products by current members eligible for the Ambetter Health discount program. Discount cannot be used online. For a full list of Walgreens brand health and wellness products, please visit Walgreens.com/SmartSavings. Offer not available on the following items: alcohol, charitable donations, dairy, home medical equipment and durable medical equipment products, items or services submitted to insurance for reimbursement or where otherwise limited by law, liquor departments, lottery tickets, magazines, money orders/transfers, newspapers, pharmacy items and services, phone/prepaid/gift cards, photo orders, prescriptions, Prescriptions Savings Club membership fee, pseudoephedrine or ephedrine products, stamps, tobacco and transportation passes. Walgreens reserves the right to discontinue the offer at its discretion.

SOURCE Ambetter from Magnolia Health