Ambetter from Magnolia Health Offers Health Insurance Statewide in Mississippi

Mississippi residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter from Magnolia Health during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1.

JACKSON, Miss., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Magnolia Health, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations in Mississippi through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, announced today that it will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents statewide for plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Mississippi runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"No one plans to get sick or injured, but health insurance is nonetheless an important resource to take charge of your health and provide peace of mind, even if you don't think you need it," said Plan President and Chief Executive Officer of Magnolia Health Plan, Aaron Sisk. "With Ambetter from Magnolia Health, we've designed a variety of plans to fit all budgets and lifestyles, so whether you visit the doctor every month or only go sporadically, your health is protected."

Ambetter from Magnolia Health offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter -designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home.



Ambetter from Magnolia Health provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.



Through the Ambetter from Magnolia Health website , people can browse and compare cover a ge options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.



Ambetter from Magnolia Health and Walgreens are improving the affordability of health and wellness products for members in Mississippi. In 2025, members will receive a 20% discount on Walgreens-branded over-the-counter health and wellness products including, but not limited to: allergy, blood pressure and diagnostics, children's medications, cough/cold relief, dental, diabetes, diet aids and supplements, digestive health and nausea, first aid, foot care, hand sanitizer, healthcare appliances, hearing aid batteries, home healthcare solutions, humidifiers, pain relief, reader glasses, sanitary, sleep aids, smoking cessation, sun care, vaporizers, vitamins and supplements.



Starting in 2025, Ambetter is introducing a new product, Ambetter Health Solutions , which is designed for individuals purchasing Marketplace coverage through an ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement). This product will be available in select states, including Mississippi , and will provide access to high quality providers, with an additional benefit of acupuncture coverage. ICHRA allows employers of all sizes to directly reimburse employees for individual health insurance premiums and qualifying medical expenses tax free, while allowing employees greater choice to shop and enroll in whatever available plan works best for them and receive reimbursements for coverage. Employers can learn more at: https://www.ambetterhealth.com/employers.html .



Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Mississippi residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Magnolia Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.MagnoliaHealthPlan.com.

About Ambetter from Magnolia Health

Ambetter from Magnolia Health serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter from Magnolia Health is underwritten by Ambetter of Magnolia, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Mississippi. Ambetter Health, offering the Ambetter Health Solutions product, is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company. For more information, visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ms . This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Magnolia Health plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

*Discount valid only for in-store purchases of eligible Walgreens brand health and wellness products by current members eligible for the Ambetter Health discount program. Discount cannot be used online. For a full list of Walgreens brand health and wellness products, please visit Walgreens.com/SmartSavings. Offer not available on the following items: alcohol, charitable donations, dairy, home medical equipment and durable medical equipment products, items or services submitted to insurance for reimbursement or where otherwise limited by law, liquor departments, lottery tickets, magazines, money orders/transfers, newspapers, pharmacy items and services, phone/prepaid/gift cards, photo orders, prescriptions, Prescriptions Savings Club membership fee, pseudoephedrine or ephedrine products, stamps, tobacco and transportation passes. Walgreens reserves the right to discontinue the offer at its discretion.

