Ambetter from Magnolia Health Partners with Paytient to Offer Interest-Free Line of Credit to Members to Assist with Out-Of-Pocket Healthcare Costs

JACKSON, Miss., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Magnolia Health announced today the launch of a pilot program offering an interest-free line of credit through a partnership with Paytient Technologies, Inc. to Mississippi members. In a recent poll of Ambetter members, 54% indicated an interest-free line of credit would remove barriers to usage of health care. The program allows members to pay out-of-pocket medical costs over time, thereby enhancing their ability to obtain necessary medical care.

"We know many are struggling amid the COVID-19 crisis, and we are committed to enhancing our member's ability to obtain the medical care they need, when they need it," said Aaron Sisk, Plan President of Magnolia Health. "We are pleased to partner with Paytient to bring this program to our members and remove a potential barrier to receiving medical care."

The program is designed to improve both member and provider experience, by allowing providers to be paid in full and on time, while giving members flexibility to pay these out of pocket costs in a manner that fits their budget. The program is currently available for members in select states.

"We have been deeply impressed by Centene's shared commitment to improving access to care and eliminating preventable financial harm among their plan members and providers," said Darius Chehrzad, Paytient's Chief Commercial Officer. "Affordability has never been a more important topic in healthcare, and through this unique partnership Centene has taken a very innovative approach to supporting their plan members' physical, mental and financial health."

About Magnolia Health

Magnolia Health is a long-term solution to help the state of Mississippi enhance care for Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) recipients, while most effectively managing taxpayer dollars. A physician-driven, Mississippi-based Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), Magnolia is backed by its parent company, Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information about Magnolia, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com .

About Paytient Technologies, Inc.

Paytient is a platform for plan-sponsored healthcare payments that enables members to pay for care over time - always without interest or fees. Paytient turns unexpected out-of-pocket medical expenses into affordable, interest-free payment plans, enabling members to get the care they need without causing financial harm. For more information, visit Paytient.co.

