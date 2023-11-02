Ambetter from Meridian Expands Health Insurance Offering to 33 Counties Statewide - Offering More Residents Affordable, Accessible Coverage



Ambetter from Meridian offers Michigan residents a variety of affordable plans during Open Enrollment beginning Nov. 1

DETROIT, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Meridian, a product offered by a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, announced today that it will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents in 33 counties in Michigan for 2024. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Michigan is running from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 15, 2024.

"Everyone deserves access to high-quality healthcare that is affordable, convenient and provides a broad network of providers close to their home, school or work so they can live better, healthier lives, which is why we're excited to add St. Clair County to serve more people across Michigan," said Patty Graham, Meridian plan president.

Ambetter from Meridian offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2024 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Meridian provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Meridian website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2024. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Meridian will be offered in 2024:

Allegan

Barry

Berrien

Calhoun

Cass

Genesee

Hillsdale

Ingham

Jackson

Kalamazoo

Kent

Lake

Lapeer

Macomb

Mason

Mecosta

Monroe

Montcalm

Muskegon

Newaygo

Oakland

Oceana

Ogemaw

Osceola

Oscoda

Ottawa

Roscommon

Sanilac

St. Clair

St. Joseph

Van Buren

Washtenaw

Wayne .

Michigan residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Meridian or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit AmbetterMeridian.com.

About Ambetter from Meridian

Ambetter from Meridian is underwritten by Meridian Health Plan of Michigan, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in the Michigan Health Insurance Marketplace. For more information, visit www.ambettermeridian.com. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Meridian plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit www.ambetterhealth.com and scroll to the bottom of the page.

