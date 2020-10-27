Ambetter from Meridian Provides Michigan Residents with Affordable Health Insurance Options

DETROIT, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning November 1 through December 15, Michigan residents may select Ambetter from Meridian for healthcare coverage in 32 counties, including major cities such as Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing, and more, through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Earlier this year, MeridianChoice, part of WellCare, joined with Centene Corporation and became part of Ambetter Health Insurance. Now, former MeridianChoice members can renew with Ambetter from Meridian while eligible Michigan residents can also enroll in the plan.

"Although our name is different, Ambetter from Meridian remains committed to making dependable, coordinated care more affordable and accessible, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Sean Kendall, Meridian Plan President and CEO for Michigan. "As part of the nation's Number 1 Marketplace insurer, we're continuing to build upon our health insurance offerings to help ensure that individuals and families have the coverage that fits their needs and allows them to take charge of their health."

Ambetter from Meridian offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter from Meridian provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. While COBRA maintains a person's existing coverage, it often adds up to 100% of the cost plus an additional 2% in administrative costs, and subsidies are not available to reduce costs. COBRA will also eventually expire, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Valuable Rewards Program

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, moving more, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges. Members can earn $500 in rewards* in 2021. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays, deductibles, and more. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Meridian website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Access to Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay**, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave home. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Meridian provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and more. Plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from Meridian also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Meridian will be offered:

Allegan Lake Ogemaw Barry Lapeer Osceola Berrien Macomb Oscoda Calhoun Mason Ottawa Cass Mecosta Roscommon Genesee Monroe Sanilac Hillsdale Montcalm St. Joseph Ingham Muskegon Van Buren Jackson Newaygo Washtenaw Kalamazoo Oakland Wayne Kent Oceana



Michigan residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Meridian or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.ambettermeridian.com.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Login to your member portal at Member.AmbetterHealth.com for specifics.

**$0 copays are for in-network medical care. Ambetter does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers. $0 Telehealth copay does not apply to plans with HSA until the deductible is met. Click here for more information.

About Meridian

Meridian in Michigan and WellCare of Michigan provide government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (MeridianHealth), Medicare Advantage (WellCare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete), Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (WellCare), and the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter from Meridian) across the state. Meridian and WellCare are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information about Meridian, please visit www.mhplan.com. For more information about WellCare, please visit www.wellcare.com/michigan. For more information on Ambetter from Meridian, please visit www.ambettermeridian.com.

SOURCE Ambetter from Meridian

