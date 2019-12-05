Ambetter from MHS Is Making it Easier Than Ever to Get Health Insurance Coverage

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment is underway for health insurance coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace, and this year Ambetter from MHS is providing a simpler, easier way for new and renewing consumers to shop for and enroll in health insurance directly from its website at https://ambetter.mhsindiana.com/

Through this new enrollment platform, consumers can browse and compare Ambetter from MHS coverage, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in health coverage – all in one place on the Ambetter from MHS website. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so consumers can enroll directly on their smartphones. Those who aren't able to complete enrollment all at once won't lose their progress, and they'll receive reminders to finish enrollment where they left off, allowing them to complete the process at their own pace.

"At MHS we are committed to leveraging technology that provides our members with the tools they need to ensure an enhanced experience and seamless enrollment process," said Kevin O'Toole, president and CEO, MHS. "The Ambetter from MHS website meets Ambetter members where they are, and offers a convenient resource for consumers to compare coverage and enroll, serving as a hub for our consumers' health insurance needs."

Ambetter from MHS' enrollment platform offers the same privacy and security as enrolling through the federal exchange website, which helps ensure that consumers' personal information is protected. Renewing members can access the enrollment platform through their member portal, where they've come to rely on services such as downloading digital ID cards, accessing their rewards balance, and choosing their doctor.

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter from MHS or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit https://ambetter.mhsindiana.com/

About MHS

Managed Health Services (MHS) is a managed care entity that has been proudly serving the state of Indiana for more than twenty-five years through the Hoosier Healthwise and Hoosier Care Connect Medicaid programs and the Healthy Indiana (HIP) Medicaid alternative program. MHS also offers Ambetter from MHS in the Indiana health insurance marketplace, and Allwell from MHS, a Medicare Advantage plan. All of our plans include quality, comprehensive coverage with a provider network you can trust. Visit mhsindiana.com to learn more. MHS is a wholly-owned subsidy of Centene Corporation®, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services.

