Ambetter from MHS Offers Health Insurance to All 92 Counties Across Indiana in 2024

Ambetter from MHS offers Indiana residents a variety of affordable plans during Open Enrollment beginning Nov. 1

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from MHS, a product offered by a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, announced today that it will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents in all 92 counties in Indiana in 2024. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Indiana runs from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 15, 2024.

"Health insurance is an important resource that empowers people to take charge of their health and provides peace of mind to help protect from unexpected medical costs," said Kevin O'Toole, MHS plan president and CEO. "Ambetter from MHS offers a variety of health coverage solutions for every budget and lifestyle."

Ambetter from MHS offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2024 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from MHS provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.





Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter -designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections.





Through the Ambetter from MHS website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.





Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can in rewards in 2024. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Ambetter from MHS is offered statewide, in all 92 Indiana counties. Indiana residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from MHS or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.mhsindiana.com.

About Ambetter from MHS

Ambetter from MHS is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in the Indiana Health Insurance Marketplace. For more information visit: https://ambetter.mhsindiana.com/. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from MHS plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit www.ambetterhealth.com and scroll to the bottom of the page.

