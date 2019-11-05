Ambetter from MHS Offers Indiana Residents Health Coverage During Open Enrollment

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, Indiana residents may select Ambetter from MHS for healthcare coverage in all counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. This year, Ambetter from MHS continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

Ambetter from MHS offers a variety of benefits that improve access to care and support members' day-to-day lives. Members have access to Ambetter Telehealth, which provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. Also, this year Ambetter from MHS is debuting its enhanced My Health Pays™ program, where members can earn points for eating right, moving more, and being well. Through My Health PaysTM, members can complete healthy activities and weekly challenges, and then use the points to receive up to $500 in rewards in 2020 that can be used for health-related expenses.

"For more than 25 years, MHS has offered quality healthcare coverage plans to our members," said Kevin O'Toole, president and CEO, MHS. "This year, we're proud to once again help empower Indiana residents to take charge of their health by offering insurance options that fit their specific healthcare needs."

Ambetter from MHS provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans also include dental and vision coverage, a 24/7 nurse advice line, and health management programs to help maintain and improve the health of members with chronic conditions.

MHS has been serving Indiana since 1995 and currently serves more than 325,000 members across its Medicaid, Medicare and Ambetter plans. Ambetter from MHS is offered statewide, in all 92 Indiana counties. Indiana residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from MHS or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.mhsindiana.com.

About MHS

Managed Health Services (MHS) is a managed care entity that has been proudly serving the state of Indiana for more than twenty-five years through the Hoosier Healthwise and Hoosier Care Connect Medicaid programs and the Healthy Indiana (HIP) Medicaid alternative program. MHS also offers Ambetter from MHS in the Indiana health insurance marketplace, and Allwell from MHS, a Medicare Advantage plan. All of our plans include quality, comprehensive coverage with a provider network you can trust. Visit mhsindiana.com to learn more. MHS is a wholly-owned subsidy of Centene Corporation®, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services.

