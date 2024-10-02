Ambetter from Nebraska Total Care Offers Health Insurance Statewide in Nebraska in 2025

Nebraska residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter from Nebraska Total Care during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Nebraska Total Care, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer Nebraskans a variety of affordable health insurance plans in plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Nebraska runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2024, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"Ambetter from Nebraska Total Care provides critical health insurance coverage, allowing thousands of Nebraskans the peace of mind that they have the resources to take charge of their health," said Plan President and Chief Executive Officer of Nebraska Total Care, Adam Proctor. "Ambetter from Nebraska Total Care offers a variety of plan options to deliver cost-effective solutions to meet the health needs of each individual, while also providing a member experience that earns five out of five stars from the National Committee for Quality Assurance."

Ambetter from Nebraska Total Care offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. The 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Nebraska Total Care provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.





provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home.





Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home. Convenient Online Enrollment

Through the Ambetter from Nebraska Total Care website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.





Through the website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment. My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.





Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track. Premier Network

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Ambetter from Nebraska Total Care or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ne/.

About Ambetter from Nebraska Total Care

Ambetter from Nebraska Total Care serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®. Ambetter from Nebraska Total Care is underwritten by Nebraska Total Care, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Nebraska. For more information, visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ne. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Nebraska Total Care plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

SOURCE Ambetter from Nebraska Total Care