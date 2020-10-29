Ambetter from NH Healthy Families Has New Hampshire Residents Covered During Open Enrollment

BEDFORD, N.H., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning November 1 through December 15, New Hampshire residents may select Ambetter from NH Healthy Families for healthcare coverage statewide through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place an extra emphasis on health, NH Healthy Families continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

"We value our members and remain committed to offering quality, dependable healthcare coverage plans through Ambetter from NH Healthy Families especially amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Clyde White, President and CEO, NH Healthy Families. "As part of the nation's Number 1 Marketplace insurer, we have the experience and resources to provide New Hampshire residents with insurance options that provide peace of mind and allow them to take charge of their health with affordable health care options."

Ambetter from NH Healthy Families offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter from NH Healthy Families provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. While COBRA maintains a person's existing coverage, they will pay 100% of the cost plus an additional 2% in administrative costs, and subsidies are not available to reduce those costs. COBRA will also eventually expire, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Valuable Rewards Program

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, moving more, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges. Members can earn $500 in rewards* in 2021. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays, deductibles, and more. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from NH Healthy Families website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Access to Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay**, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from NH Healthy Families provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and more. Plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from NH Healthy Families also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

NH Healthy Families has been serving New Hampshire since 2013 and currently serves more than 95,000 members across its Medicaid and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from NH Healthy Families will be offered:

Belknap Grafton Strafford Carroll Hillsborough Sullivan Cheshire Merrimack

Coos Rockingham



New Hampshire residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from NH Healthy Families or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.Ambetter.NHhealthyfamilies.com.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Login to your member portal at Member.AmbetterHealth.com for specifics.

**$0 copays are for in-network medical care. Ambetter does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers. $0 Telehealth copay does not apply to plans with HSA until the deductible is met. Click here for more information.

About NH Healthy Families

NH Healthy Families™ is a health plan serving the needs of New Hampshire residents through the state Medicaid program and Ambetter™, the federal Health Insurance Marketplace plan. Our locally based team and fully integrated medical, behavioral, and wellness programs provide innovative health solutions to every region of the state with the express purpose of transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. NH Healthy Families is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. Information is available at www.NHhealthyfamilies.com.

