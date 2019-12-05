Ambetter from NH Healthy Families Is Making it Easier Than Ever to Get Health Insurance Coverage

BEDFORD, N.H., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment is underway for health insurance coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace, and this year Ambetter from NH Health Families is providing a simpler, easier way for new and renewing consumers to shop for and enroll in health insurance directly from its website at https://ambetter.nhhealthyfamilies.com/.

Through this new enrollment platform, consumers can browse and compare Ambetter from NH Healthy Families coverage, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in health coverage – all in one place on the Ambetter from NH Healthy Families website. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so consumers can enroll directly on their smartphones. Those who aren't able to complete enrollment all at once won't lose their progress, and they'll receive reminders to finish enrollment where they left off, allowing them to complete the process at their own pace.

"At NH Healthy Families, we are committed to leveraging technology that provides our members with the tools they need to ensure an enhanced experience and seamless enrollment process," said Samuel DiCapua, MS, DO, CPE chief medical director, NH Healthy Families. "The Ambetter from NH Healthy Families website meets Ambetter members where they are, and offers a convenient resource for consumers to compare coverage and enroll, serving as a hub for our consumers' health insurance needs."

Ambetter from NH Healthy Families' enrollment platform offers the same privacy and security as enrolling through the federal exchange website, which helps ensure that consumers' personal information is protected. Renewing members can access the enrollment platform through their member portal, where they've come to rely on services such as downloading digital ID cards, accessing their rewards balance, and choosing their doctor.

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter from NH Healthy Families or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit https://ambetter.nhhealthyfamilies.com/.

About NH Healthy Families

NH Healthy Families™ is a leading Health Plan serving the needs of New Hampshire residents through the state Medicaid program and Ambetter™ marketplace exchange product. NH Healthy Families is the highest rated NH Medicaid Health Plan according to the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), for NCQA's Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020: Medicaid. Our locally based employees and fully integrated Medical, Behavioral and Wellness programs provide innovative health solutions to every region of the state with the express purpose of transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. NH Healthy Families is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. Information is available at www.NHHealthyFamilies.com.

SOURCE New Hampshire Healthy Families

Related Links

https://www.nhhealthyfamilies.com

