Ambetter from NH Healthy Families Offers New Hampshire Residents Health Coverage During Open Enrollment

BEDFORD, N.H., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, New Hampshire residents may select Ambetter from NH Healthy Families for healthcare coverage in all counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. This year, Ambetter from NH Healthy Families continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

With all of New Hampshire's acute care hospitals in network, and three competitive plan options – Gold, Silver and Bronze – Ambetter from NH Healthy Families offers a variety of benefits that improve access to care and support members' day-to-day lives. Members have access to Ambetter Telehealth, which provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. Also, this year Ambetter from NH Healthy Families is debuting its enhanced My Health PaysTM program, where members can earn points for eating right, moving more, and being well. Through My Health PaysTM, members can complete healthy activities and weekly challenges, and then use the points to receive up to $500 in rewards in 2020 that can be used for merchandise, premium payments, copays and much more.

"For four years, Ambetter from NH Healthy Families has offered quality healthcare coverage plans to our members in every region of the state," said Jennifer Weigand, plan president and CEO, NH Healthy Families. "This year, we're proud to once again help empower New Hampshire residents to take charge of their health by offering insurance options that fit their specific healthcare needs."

Ambetter from NH Healthy Families provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance misuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans also include a 24/7 nurse advice line and health management programs to help maintain and improve the health of members with chronic conditions.

NH Healthy Families has been serving New Hampshire residents since 2013 and serves nearly 90,000 members among its two products – Ambetter and Medicaid. New Hampshire residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from NH Healthy Families or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.ambetter.nhhealthyfamilies.com.

NH Healthy Families™ is a leading Health Plan serving the needs of New Hampshire residents through the state Medicaid program and Ambetter™ marketplace exchange product. NH Healthy Families is the highest rated NH Medicaid Health Plan according to the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), for NCQA's Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020: Medicaid. Our locally based employees and fully integrated Medical, Behavioral and Wellness programs provide innovative health solutions to every region of the state with the express purpose of transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. NH Healthy Families is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. Information is available at www.NHHealthyFamilies.com.

