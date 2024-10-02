Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness Expands Health Insurance Offerings to 30 Counties Across Pennsylvania in 2025

Pennsylvania residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness during Open Enrollment beginning Nov. 1

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to Pennsylvanians in 30 counties in plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Pennsylvania runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2024, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness now will be available in 11 central and western Pennsylvania counties, with locations in Altoona, Clarion, Greensburg, Latrobe, State College and Uniontown.

"Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness has the high-quality healthcare coverage options and the providers you want and need," said Plan President and Chief Executive Officer of PA Health & Wellness, Justin Davis. "With plans designed to fit different budgets and lifestyles, Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness has you covered, and we're excited to bring these to the people of central and western Pennsylvania."

Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. The 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.





Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter -designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home.





Through the Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.





Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.





Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter Health from PA Health & Wellness will be offered in 2025:

Berks

Blair

Bradford

Bucks

Cambria

Carbon

Centre

Chester

Clarion

Clearfield

Delaware

Elk

Fayette

Huntingdon

Jefferson

Lackawanna

Lancaster

Lehigh

Luzerne

Monroe

Montgomery

Northampton

Philadelphia

Schuylkill

Somerset

Sullivan

Susquehanna

Wayne

Westmoreland

Wyoming

Pennsylvania residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterhealth.com/en/pa/

About Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness

Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the Pennsylvania State Based Exchange, Pennie. Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness is underwritten by Pennsylvania Health & Wellness, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Pennsylvania. For more information, visit ambetterhealth.com/en/pa. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

