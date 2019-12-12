Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness Is Making it Easier Than Ever to Get Health Insurance Coverage

CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment is underway for health insurance coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace, and this year Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness is providing a simpler, easier way for new and renewing consumers to shop for and enroll in health insurance directly from its website at https://ambetter.pahealthwellness.com/.

Through this new enrollment platform, consumers can browse and compare Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness coverage, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in health coverage – all in one place on the Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness website. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so consumers can enroll directly on their smartphones. Those who aren't able to complete enrollment all at once won't lose their progress, and they'll receive reminders to finish enrollment where they left off, allowing them to complete the process at their own pace.

"At PA Health & Wellness we are committed to leveraging technology that provides our members with the tools they need to ensure an enhanced experience and seamless enrollment process," said Justin Davis, CEO of PA Health & Wellness. "The Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness website meets Ambetter members where they are, and offers a convenient resource for consumers to compare coverage and enroll, serving as a hub for our consumers' health insurance needs."

Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness's enrollment platform offers the same privacy and security as enrolling through the federal exchange website, which helps ensure that consumers' personal information is protected. Renewing members can access the enrollment platform through their member portal, where they've come to rely on services such as downloading digital ID cards, accessing their rewards balance, and choosing their doctor.

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit https://ambetter.pahealthwellness.com/.

PA Health & Wellness is a managed care plan that provides health insurance to the people of Pennsylvania. Established in 2017, PA Health & Wellness exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. PA Health & Wellness is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.pahealthwellness.com.

