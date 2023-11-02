Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness Offers Health Insurance to 19 Counties Across Pennsylvania in 2024

Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness offers residents of Pennsylvania a variety of affordable plans during Open Enrollment beginning Nov. 1

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness, a product offered by a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the through the State Based Exchange, announced today that it will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents in 19 counties for 2024. Open enrollment for the Pennsylvania State Based Exchange runs from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 15, 2024.

Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness offers its members access to quality care, convenient services, and valuable rewards. 2024 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.



provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter- designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections.



Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections. Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



Through the website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment. My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2024. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter Health from PA Health & Wellness will be offered in 2024:

Berks

Bradford

Bucks

Carbon

Chester

Delaware

Lackawanna

Lancaster

Lehigh

Luzerne

Monroe

Montgomery

Northampton

Philadelphia

Schuylkill

Sullivan

Susquehanna

Wayne

Wyoming

Pennsylvania residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.PAhealthwellness.com.

About PA Health & Wellness

PA Health & Wellness, Inc. is a local health insurance provider that is committed to improving the health of Pennsylvania residents, one person at a time, through access to healthcare coverage. Established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of Pennsylvania through local, regional and community-based resources, PA Health & Wellness, Inc. is a Managed Care Organization and subsidiary of Centene Corporation. PA Health & Wellness, Inc. exists to improve the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness is underwritten by Pennsylvania Health & Wellness, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in the Pennsylvania Health Insurance Marketplace. For more information, visit PAHealthWellness.com. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit www.ambetterhealth.com and scroll to the bottom of the page.

SOURCE Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness