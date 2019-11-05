Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness Offers Pennsylvania Residents Health Coverage during Open Enrollment

CAMP HILL, Pa., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Nov. 1 and continuing through Dec. 15, Pennsylvania residents may select Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness for healthcare coverage in three counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. This year, Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness offers a variety of benefits that improve access to care and support members' day-to-day lives. Members have access to Ambetter Telehealth, which provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. Also, this year Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness is debuting its enhanced My Health Pays™ program, where members can earn points for eating right, moving more, and being well. Through My Health PaysTM, members can complete healthy activities and weekly challenges, and then use the points to receive up to $500 in rewards in 2020 that can be used for health-related expenses.

"This past year, PA Health & Wellness began offering quality healthcare coverage to our members through Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness," said Justin Davis, CEO of PA Health & Wellness. "We're proud to once again help empower Pennsylvania residents to take charge of their health by offering insurance options that fit their specific healthcare needs."

Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans also include dental and vision coverage, a 24/7 nurse advice line, and health management programs to help maintain and improve the health of members with chronic conditions.

For the 2020 calendar year, Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness will be offered in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. Pennsylvania residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.PAhealthwellness.com.

About PA Health & Wellness

PA Health & Wellness is a managed care plan that provides health insurance to the people of Pennsylvania. Established in 2017, PA Health & Wellness exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. PA Health & Wellness is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.pahealthwellness.com.

