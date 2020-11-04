Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan Has Nevada Residents Covered During Open Enrollment

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning November 1, 2020 through January 15, 2021, Nevada residents may select Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan for healthcare coverage statewide through the state's Health Insurance Marketplace, Nevada Health Link. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place an extra emphasis on health, SilverSummit Healthplan continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

"We value our members and remain committed to offering quality, dependable healthcare coverage plans through Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan especially amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Eric Schmacker, President and CEO, SilverSummit Healthplan. "As part of the nation's Number 1 Marketplace insurer, we have the experience and resources to provide Nevada residents with insurance options that provide peace of mind and allow them to take charge of their health with affordable health care options."

Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. While COBRA maintains a person's existing coverage, they will pay 100% of the cost plus an additional 2% in administrative costs, and subsidies are not available to reduce those costs. COBRA will also eventually expire, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Valuable Rewards Program

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, moving more, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges. Members can earn $500 in rewards* in 2021. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays, deductibles, and more. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Access to Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay**, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and more. Plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

SilverSummit Healthplan has been serving Nevada since 2017 and currently serves more than 77,599 members across its Medicaid and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan will be offered:

Carson City

Churchill

Clark

Douglas

Elko

Esmeralda Eureka

Humboldt

Lander

Lincoln

Lyon

Mineral Nye

Pershing

Storey

Washoe

White Pine



Nevada residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.Ambetter.SilverSummitHealthplan.com.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Login to your member portal at Member.AmbetterHealth.com for specifics.

**$0 copays are for in-network medical care. Ambetter does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers. $0 Telehealth copay does not apply to plans with HSA until the deductible is met. Click here for more information.

About SilverSummit Healthplan

SilverSummit Healthplan™ is a managed care organization (MCO) that serves the needs of Nevada residents through a range of health insurance solutions. SilverSummit Healthplan serves the Medicaid populations, as well as under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal Health Insurance Marketplace plan, Ambetter. SilverSummit Healthplan is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.silversummithealthplan.com.

