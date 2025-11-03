Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan Offers Health Insurance in Nevada in 2026

During open enrollment, starting Nov. 1, residents can access affordable plans from Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan statewide.

LAS VEGAS and RENO, Nev., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, a leading healthcare enterprise that provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through Nevada Health Link, Nevada's Health Insurance Marketplace, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to Nevada residents statewide for plan year 2026. The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1, 2025, through Jan. 15, 2026. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2025, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2026.

"As a leading provider on the Nevada Health Link, we're proud to offer coverage across the state. Since 2018, Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan has remained committed to expanding access to quality, affordable healthcare for all Nevadans. Whether you're in Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City, Elko, or anywhere in between, our members benefit from one of the most comprehensive provider networks in Nevada," said Plan President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambetter by SilverSummit Healthplan, Eric Schmacker.

Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan offers its members access to quality care and convenient services. 2026 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage:

Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Ambetter Perks:

Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan offers additional services to support your health and financial well-being through the Ambetter Perks program for members in Nevada. This program gives members access to discounts on a variety of products and services, including wellness activities, financial tools, memberships, out-of-pocket prescription costs and over-the-counter health items. It also includes services that promote healthy lifestyles and address social factors that impact health. The Ambetter Perks program is open to all members.

Convenient Online Enrollment:

Through the Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage — all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.

My Health Pays*:

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges to earn up to $500 in rewards in 2026. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

earn up to $500 in rewards copays copays Virtual 24/7 Care**:

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members a licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections — all from the comfort of their home.

To support members through the 2026 renewal process and beyond, Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan is offering a range of tools and programs designed to make coverage easier to understand and maintain. These include the Tribal Sponsorship Program, which simplifies and streamlines the billing process for tribal organizations that are managing healthcare for their members.

Nevada residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterhealth.com/en/nv.

About Ambetterfrom SilverSummit Healthplan

Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the Nevada Health Link. Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan is underwritten by SilverSummit Healthplan, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Nevada. For more information, visit ambetterhealth.com/en/nv. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

*Healthcare-related costs will vary by member and the plan in which you are enrolled. Funds expire immediately upon termination of insurance coverage. My Health Pays® rewards cannot be used for pharmacy copays. Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Visit Member.AmbetterHealth.com for more details. Your health plan is committed to helping you achieve your best health. Rewards for participating in a wellness program are available to all members. If you think you might be unable to meet a standard for a reward under this wellness program, you might qualify for an opportunity to earn the same reward by different means.

**Cost sharing may apply when using Virtual 24/7 Care or Virtual Primary Care. Virtual 24/7 Care cost share does not apply to HSA plans until the deductible is met and is only applicable when used through the Virtual 24/7 Care program. Ambetter Health does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers, which are independent contractors and not agents of Ambetter Health.

