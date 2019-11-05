Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan Offers Nevada Residents Health Coverage During Open Enrollment

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, Nevada residents may select Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan for healthcare coverage in all counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. This year, Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan offers a variety of benefits that improve access to care and support members' day-to-day lives. Members have access to Ambetter Telehealth, which provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. Also, this year Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan is debuting its enhanced My Health PaysTM program, where members can earn points for eating right, moving more, and being well. Through My Health PaysTM, members can complete healthy activities and weekly challenges, and then use the points to receive up to $500 in rewards in 2020 that can be used for health-related expenses.

"For two years, Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan has offered quality healthcare coverage plans to our members," said Eric Schmacker, president and CEO, SilverSummit Healthplan. "This year, we're pleased to once again help empower Nevada residents to take charge of their health by offering insurance options that fit their unique healthcare needs."

Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans also include a 24/7 nurse advice line and health management programs to help maintain and improve the health of members with chronic conditions.

SilverSummit Healthplan has been serving Nevada since 2017 and currently serves more than 80,000 across its Medicaid and Ambetter plans. Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan will be offered in all Nevada counties for 2020.

Nevada residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.SilverSummitHealthplan.com.

About SilverSummit Healthplan

SilverSummit HealthplanTM is a managed care organization (MCO) that serves the needs of Nevada residents through a range of health insurance solutions. SilverSummit Healthplan serves the Medicaid populations, as well as under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter. SilverSummit Healthplan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company and leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.silversummithealthplan.com.

